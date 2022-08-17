Up The Ladder: Amaze

Amaze made new appointments to its executive team.

Alex Lalonde will serve as chief operating officer. With over 30 years of experience in film, television, and digital media, Lalonde previously led Stratagem RX.

Gina Vanni has been hired as senior vice president of Business Affairs. She also joins from Stratagem RX, where she served as senior vice president of Business Affairs.

Both executives will report to co-founders Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence.

Souther and Lawrence stated, “Our goal is to grow the award-winning Amaze brand and to further scale-up into international markets, diversify the production model and expand talent collaborations. Alex and Gina are leaders in global treaty co-production, commercial co-production, domestic and service production, and will be an integral part to Amaze’s expansion and growth into broader markets.”