TIFF Announces Documentary And Contemporary World Cinema Lineups

The Toronto International Film Festival unveiled the 2022 selections for the TIFF Docs program and the Contemporary World Cinema program.

The programming lineup showcases Canadian and world premieres, with titles coming from over 50 countries around the world.

TIFF will run from September 8-18, 2022.

Find the selected titles here.

Anita Lee, chief programming officer, TIFF, commented, “We are so proud of the TIFF Docs and Contemporary World Cinema programs. The films reflect the moment we live in and speak to who we are today, including highly anticipated films by veteran filmmakers from around the globe.”