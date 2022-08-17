Amcomri To Sponsor Richard Harris International Film Festival

Amcomri Entertainment (AMEN) will serve as the lead sponsor for the Richard Harris International Film Festival.

The global distribution company also announced a new film investment fund of 10 million euros to support film projects. The funds will be able to be invested across a number of film projects. The Amcomri Film Committee will select the projects. The funds will be available to entrants of the 2022 RHIFF and previous entrants.

Robert Price, chief executive officer of Amcomri, stated, “At Amcomri we work to encourage project dialogue for film financing, publishing and international distribution and sales so we are thrilled to sponsor this year’s RHIFF. We want to continue to develop long-term relationships which can grow to multi-deal co-production activity and are eager to receive the applications to the AMEN Film Investment Fund.”

Zeb Moore, director of The Richard Harris International Film Festival, added, “We are delighted to be partnering with such a renowned and innovative organization as Amcomri, to mark our 10th year. RHIFF and Amcomri are compatible, as we are both committed to discovering new talent and promoting emerging fil-makers. The proposed facility is a unique opportunity for independent filmmakers from all over the world to potentially access funding and/or distribution. The ambition is that this collaboration will find the next Scorsese or Sheridan.”

Pictured: Tiernan McGowan (Marketing & Communications Manager, Amcomri Entertainment); Robert Price (Chief Executive Officer, Amcomri Entertainment); Eoghan Burke (VP of International Sales, 101 Films International); Mayor Francis Foley (Mayor of Limerick city and county); Rob Gill (chair RHIFF); Sylvia Moore (creative director RHIFF); and Zeb Moore (festival director).