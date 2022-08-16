Up The Ladder: TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision named Guillermo Borensztein as senior vice president of International Content Licensing and Co-Production.

Borensztein will be responsible for the company’s content licensing efforts across the international market. He will also lead co-production deals for linear and streaming original content.

Prior to TelevisaUnivision, Borensztein led content sales and co-productions at ViacomCBS International Studios.

Michael Schwimmer, president of Global Platform Strategy and Revenue at TelevisaUnivision, remarked, “TelevisaUnivision is the largest producer of Spanish language content in the world across both broadcast and streaming, and Guillermo will play a key role in expanding relationships that bring our content into media markets everywhere.”