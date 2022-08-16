Berlinale World Cinema Fund Announces New Funding Recommendations

The Berlinale World Cinema Fund revealed funding recommendations for six projects.

WCF production funding will go toward Aïcha Boro’s Al Djanat, Joaquín Cociña and Cristóbal León’s Los Ángeles, Mohamed Rashad’s The Settlement, Zeka Laplaine’s Un reptile par habitant, Santiago Lozano’s Yo vi tres luces negras, and Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeesha’s My Favorite Cake.

The projects come from Burkina Faso, Chile, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt and Iran.

In addition, distribution funding will support the German release of Amjad Abu Alala’s You Will Die At Twenty.

Vincenzo Bugno, head of the WCF, stated, “Right now, in times of war and global conflicts, the WCF’s work seems especially important. The WCF actively promotes the democratisation of international collaborations. Additionally, it focuses on films that connect people instead of confining them — films that convince with their artistic identity.”