Up The Ladder: White Label Productions

White Label Productions appointed Stephanie Wagner to the role of senior vice president and head of Production.

Wagner has over 15 years of production management and casting experience. She most recently served as executive in charge of Production on the game show Barmageddon for USANetwork, Band Holiday for ABC, Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 for Amazon, and The 94th Oscars Nomination Show.

In addition, Katie Judkins has been brought on as director of Production. She joins from Netflix, where she oversaw physical production for nonfiction series.

Wagner and Judkins will both report to founder and CEO Chris Wagner.

White Label Productions founder and CEO Chris Wagner commented, “Stephanie and Katie are seasoned, well-respected producers and we’re thrilled to leverage their industry acumen and relationships with our network, studio and digital partners. Both executives will be integral to White Label’s success over the next year as we rapidly expand our global operations and post-production footprint.”