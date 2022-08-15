Tubi Greenlights ‘Breaking Bear’

Tubi gave the greenlight to the adult animated series Breaking Bear.

Produced by Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media, the animated series follows the escapades of three bear siblings who turn to selling drugs to save their home after gas companies start fracking near their cave. The bears team up with other forest animals against oil companies and a host of other antagonists.

Executive producers for the series include Tom DeLonge, Stan Spry, Jeff Holand, Bradford Bricken, and Eric Woods.

Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, commented, “When The Cartel pitched a series with cartoon animals as mobsters, I knew it was an offer I couldn’t refuse. This is the perfect project to expand our adult animation offering after the stellar success of The Freak Brothers, cementing Tubi as a destination for adult humor.”