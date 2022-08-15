Joburg Film Festival Returns In 2023

The Joburg Film Festival will return from January 31-February 5, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Organized in partnership with the MultiChoice Group, the festival will screen over 60 films and its agenda will include the industry program, youth and development program, and more. The newest addition to the festival will be the Film Society.

The JBX Content Market will also bring together creators and entertainment brands with investors, distributors, and sponsors.

Tim Mangwedi, executive director of the Joburg Film Festival, stated, “After two years of extremely challenging times for the film industry, the Joburg Film Festival is excited to be back with an in-person event with an expanded program.”

He added, “The Joburg Film Festival and JBX Market will once again position Joburg as the film capital of South Africa, with the festival celebrating African stories and the talent of our home-grown filmmakers as we showcase their films alongside those of filmmakers from around the world.”