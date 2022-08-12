Up The Ladder: DEG

The Digital Entertainment Group (DEG) announced new officers to its Board.

New elected officers include Paramount Global’s Dan Cohen (pictured) as chair, Google’s Jonathan Zepp as vice chair, and PBS Distribution’s Andrea Downing as CFO. They will serve a two-year term until 2024.

In addition, Intel’s Rick Hack will serve as secretary, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Jim Wuthrich as chair emeritus.

Dan Cohen, chair of DEG, commented, “I’m delighted that DEG membership is evolving to reflect the increasingly global nature of the digital entertainment ecosystem. The new Board is committed to serving all DEG members and to providing the membership even more opportunities for collaboration, education and networking across industry sectors and across borders.”