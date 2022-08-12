Starzplay Previews Two Upcoming Starz Original Series

Starzplay, the international streaming service from Starz, announced premiere dates of two upcoming original series.

Reimagining the 18th-century novel of the same name, Dangerous Liaisons (pictured) will premiere November 6. Produced by Playground and Flame Ventures, in association with Lionsgate Television, the series tells the prelude of how the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont met as young lovers on the eve of revolution.

Coming from Jigsaw Productions and G-Unit Film & Television, the docu-series The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast will premiere October 23. The limited event series depicts the story of the infamous Black Mafia Family, charting the rise and fall of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory.