Erling Haaland And Viaplay Sign Multi-Market Partnership

Viaplay entered a long-term, multi-market partnership with the Manchester City and Norway national team striker Erling Haaland.

As part of the collaboration, Viaplay announced the new production Haaland – The Big Decision, which follows the superstar player throughout spring 2022 before he signed with Manchester City in a 60 million euro deal.

Haaland will also join Viaplay’s Premier League broadcasts as a studio analyst and become a Viaplay ambassador in nine European markets, including Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, among others.

Anders Jensen, president and CEO of Viaplay Group, stated, “A Nordic phenomenon stepping onto the global stage – Erling and Viaplay complement each other perfectly. As our partnerships with Formula 1’s Max Verstappen and now the Premier League’s latest superstar make clear, Viaplay not only shows sports’ biggest names in action every week, but brings fans closer to them than anyone else.”