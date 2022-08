Skai TV Commissions ‘Love Island’ In Greece

Skai TV commissioned a local version of the Love Island format in Greece.

Produced by Silverline, the local Greek version will gather singles in a stunning villa as they develop relationships with other participants and win the hearts of the public. The show will air in the fall.

Greece becomes the 23rd territory to commission Love Island. The format recently launched in the U.S. on July 19 on Peacock, and in Poland, Polsat will air new episodes starting August 29.