Acorn TV Renews ‘Harry Wild’ For S2

Acorn TV, the streaming service from AMC Networks, renewed Harry Wild for a second season.

Produced by Dynamic Television, the hit series stars Jane Seymour in the titular role of a retiring university professor who begins to investigate murder cases. Seymour will continue to serve as executive producer.

Alongside Seymour, Daniel March, Klaus Zimmerman, James Gibb, Morgan O’Sullivan, and James Flynn serve as executive producers.

Harry Wild debuted on Acorn TV in 2022, and since its launch, the series has become the most-watched season on the streaming service this year.

Seymour commented, “I’m so thankful to the Acorn TV audience, the press, and my incredible fans for making season one of Harry Wild such a success. I was thrilled when I heard how well the show performed. I absolutely love playing Harry. I can’t wait to get back into production and bring everyone eight more Harry and Fergus-filled episodes.”