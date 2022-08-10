A+E Studios Drama ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ To Premiere In Korea

A+E Networks drama If You Wish Upon Me will premiere today, August 10, 2022.

Produced by A+E Studios with A+E Networks Korea, the transformational drama series stars Ji Chang-wook and Choi Soo-young. The series follows an impoverished man who joins Team Genie, an operation that carries out the last wishes of patients in hospice.

The series will first premiere on KBS in South Korea, followed by Lifetime Korea. It will also be available on Viu in 16 markets across Asia, the Middle East, and South Africa, on Viki across the Americas, Europe, and Oceania, and on U-Next in Japan.

Saugato Banerjee, managing director for Asia at A+E Networks, stated, “A+E Networks® continues to double down on creating relevant and globally monetizable IP across genres and formats. The global demand for K-dramas continues to grow. If You Wish Upon Me is our first creative partnership with A+E Studios and reflects the ambition and confidence in the appeal of the genre.”

Youngsun Soh, GM Korea and regional head of Digital Business Development of A+E Networks, added, “We are pleased to premiere If You Wish Upon Me on the public network KBS2 in primetime, and on Lifetime Korea. Based on our strength as a global media group, A+E Networks Korea also expects to fuel IP creation in the form of adaptations and remakes.”