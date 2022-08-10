A+E Networks EMEA To Launch Crime+Investigation Play

A+E Networks EMEA will launch the Crime+Investigation Play direct-to-consumer streaming service on September 5, 2022.

Crime+Investigation Play will feature more than 1,000 hours of premium programming and local originals of true-crime content for the U.K. The direct-to-consumer platform offers a curated library with the latest U.K. commissions, including Rob Rinder’s Interrogation Secrets and Murdertown 4. Additional titles include Meet, Marry, Murder, The Jail: 60 Days In, Killer Britain with Dermot Murnaghan, and Homicide Hunter, among many others.

Dean Possenniskie, managing director of A+E Networks UK & EMEA, commented, “The popularity of true crime content has exploded in the last few years, and as a leading broadcaster in this space, Crime+Investigation® has played a key role in that growth. Its clear proposition, quality content, and journalistic integrity have helped to transform the broad appeal of true crime programming. Our ambition now is to bring the most comprehensive collection of premium true crime programming to new audiences in the UK while continuing to grow the quality of this passion brand with established partners such as Sky, Virgin, and Amazon.”