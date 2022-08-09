Strong Studios To Develop Film On Football Coach Joe Moglia

Strong Studios optioned the rights to 4th & Goal: One Man’s Quest to Recapture His Dream, Monte Burke’s biographical novel that portrays the life of corporate executive, author, and football coach Joe Moglia.

Strong Studios will develop and produce a feature film based on Moglia’s life. Growing in New York City, Moglia rose through high school and college football at Dartmouth with the dream to become head coach of a college football team. He later landed a job at Merrill Lynch and 25 years later stood as CEO of TD Ameritrade. In 2008, he left the corporate world to return to his dream of becoming a college football head coach.

Writer and director Todd Robinson will write the screenplay and direct. Moglia, Ballantyne Strong chairman Kyle Cerminara, CEO Mark Roberson, and Strong Studios’ David Ozer will serve as executive producers on the project.

David Ozer, president of Strong Studios and executive producer, commented, “4th & Goal is a powerful tale of one man’s drive and determination to see a lifelong dream realized, and I look forward to working with Joe, Todd Robinson and our production team to ensure that we stay true to Joe’s story and deliver a compelling and inspiring tale of recapturing a dream.”