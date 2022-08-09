Newen Connect Teams Up With Imaginarium Productions On ‘Madame!’

Newen Connect, the distribution arm of Newen Studios, inked a deal with Imaginarium Productions for Madame!

Madame! explores the life of Marie Tussaud, a French artist known for her wax sculptures. Her story starts in 18th-century Paris, where she honed her craft during the French Revolution and the Reign of Terror, before traveling to England on her own.

Newen Connect will co-develop and distribute the epic period drama series created by showrunner and director Andy Serkis. Imaginarium’s Jonathan Cavendish will produce alongside Felicita Films’ Marie Guillaumond.

Rodolphe Buet, CEO of Newen Connect, stated, “We’re absolutely thrilled to start a collaboration with the incredibly talented Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish. Along with Marie Guillaumond, they bring us a very ambitious and unique project with Madame! That depicts a visionary heroine who shook up conventions in the 18th century and whose journey as a strong woman managing to build an empire resonates particularly nowadays.”