Freida Films Produces ‘An Ode to Cinema’

Freida Films began production on its first feature length documentary, An Ode to Cinema’ in association with 21 Filmworks.

Co-directed by Amelia O’Loughlin and Tammy Khatojia, the documentary depicts the life of industry veteran Michael Stevenson, who will share behind-the-scenes stories behind celebrated movies and the stars who made them. The film will also feature archival footage as well as original call sheets, scripts, and memorabilia from classics such as Lawrence of Arabia and Doctor Zhivago.

Stevenson worked as assistant director to a wide range of directors, including Stanley Kubrick, Steven Spielberg, Oliver Stone, and Sir Ridley Scott, among many others. Stevenson’s recent work includes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant Man and the Wasp for Marvel Studios.

Amelia O’Loughlin, director and founder of Freida Films, commented, “It is a pleasure telling the extraordinary story of such an iconic industry legend like Michael. His truly unique career, charisma and love for cinema makes for an extraordinary story. He was so many things to so many people, and whilst the industry has changed massively over the last six decades, Michael reminds us that passion for film and kindness to your team will always go a long way.”