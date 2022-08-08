FAST Channels TV Partners With Digital TV Cyprus

FAST Channels TV teamed up with Digital TV Cyprus, part of the Digital Tree Group, to bring FAST linear channels to the OTT platform.

The agreement sees more than 20 FAST linear channels delivered to the Digital TV platform. The portfolio of channels includes A+ Cinema, Look At Me, Cartoon Classics, Dark Corners Channel, Music Legends, Humor Mill TV, Poker Night in America, Film Star, Kids TV by Bingo, MMA Futures, among many others.

Phanos Demetriou, CEO of Digital Tree, remarked, “The watching experience on our platform has been fully enhanced with the addition of FAST channels by widening our offering and ability to watch beyond the island of Cyprus. Making Digital TV available on all screens (mobile, tablet, PC, androidTV, LG TV and soon to Samsung TV) makes FAST channel content even more irresistible to watch.”

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, added, “We are very excited to partner with Digital TV Cyprus, to bring some of our best-known and well-loved titles to Cyprus’ first OTT platform. This partnership marks a turning point for FAST Channels TV as we look to provide global audiences with new ways to access premium content, wherever they are.”