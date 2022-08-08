AMR Sells ‘Pulse’ To BET+ In U.S.

Abacus Media Rights sold the South African thriller Pulse to BET+, the Paramount-owned, SVoD channel, in the U.S.

Produced by Media Musketeers, Pulse follows a group of video game designers who are trapped after an electromagnetic pulse disables a secure building and disrupts the bioelectric signals in everyone’s minds.

BET+ will launch the series on the platform on August 18, 2022.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at AMR, commented, “We are very pleased to announce what we expect to be the first sale of many for this series. Pulse is an entertaining, complex hybrid of sci-fi thriller and horror which uniquely combines to create a unique and exciting drama.”