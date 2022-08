Paramount+ To Stream ‘Ink Master’ In September

Paramount+ will exclusively premiere Ink Master on September 7, 2022.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Truly Original, the hit reality competition series returns with Joel Madden, Good Charlotte vocalist and Veeps and MDDN co-founder, as a host. The new season will feature fan-favorite artists in the ultimate tattoo competition.

Madden is joined by former Ink Master winner Ryan Ashley, celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, and industry veteran Ami James as judges.