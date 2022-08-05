FOX Entertainment CEO To Keynote At MIPCOM

RX France announced that Charlie Collier, chief executive officer at FOX Entertainment, will present at a keynote address at MIPCOM Cannes.

Collier will offer insight in the company’s content and growth strategy, as well as his takes on wider industry issues. His session on the first day of the market will be part of the Media Mastermind keynote series.

MIPCOM will take place from October 17-20, 2022.

Lucy Smith, director of RX France Entertainment Division, said, “MIPCOM CANNES is truly back at full strength for 2022. Stands from the US Studios are in line with pre-pandemic times, and their creative leaders are back on the conference stage. We look forward to welcoming Charlie warmly and learning more about FOX Entertainment’s strategy and future thinking.”