English Premier League Available On Canal+ Sport In Czech Republic And Slovakia

CANAL+ Sport will make English Premier League matches available to viewers in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Starting in August, English Premiere League matches will continue to be shown across Slovak Telekom, DIGI Slovakia, and T-Mobile Czech Republic via the new CANAL+ Sport TV channel. The deal gives the participating parties the broadcast rights of the English Premier League for up to three years.

Berk Uziyel, CEO of SPI International, commented, “The CANAL+ brand will debut in the Czech and Slovak market with great strength. Our partnership with Slovak Telekom, DIGI Slovakia and T-Mobile Czech Republic will allow more viewers to access great content from the English Premier League in addition to our existing viewers in Skylink and Freesat. CANAL+ will continue to strengthen its content offering, as we will further enhance it with the additional products bundled from SPI and its distribution by partnerships, allowing viewers to enjoy great products.”

Uziyel added, “Ladislav Řeháček and his team has done great work to create CANAL+ Sport which has top quality productions that will elevate the viewership experience of the English Premier League. We thank all of our partners with whom we’ve collaborated for this agreement.”