Black Bear Launches U.K. Distribution Business

Black Bear set up its new U.K. distribution unit.

Led by Llewellyn Radley, who serves as EVP, International and UK MD, the business will release 12-15 films per year, including Black Bear productions and international acquisitions.

Black Bear UK secured the U.K. rights to Edward Berger’s Conclave and Michael Keaton’s Knox Goes Away.

In addition, Black Bear International settled its senior leadership team. Joining. Radley, several executives have boarded the team. Laura Austin Little joins as EVP, International Sales. Jill Silfen has been brought on as general counsel. Mike Shanks has been appointed COO of the international group.

John Friedberg remarked, “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Llewellyn, Laura, Jill and Mike to the Black Bear family. Over recent years, they have shown themselves to be an exceptionally diligent and capable group of executives. I look forward to building on our close working relationship as we establish Black Bear International as a force in the marketplace, and launch a dynamic new UK distribution business.”