ZAG Celebrates ‘Miraculous’ Across Latin America

ZAG will celebrate its flagship brand Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir with “Miraculous Day” across Latin America.

The first official “Miraculous Day” event took place in Brazil in 2019, and this year the celebration will take place on August 8. The special event will feature special on-air content, social media campaigns, and retail promotions.

As part of the “Miraculous Day” promotion across Latin America, the first four seasons of Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir will be available on Disney+. In addition, the specials Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez and Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon will also be available.

There will also be tailored programming for different countries in Latin America. Among the local programming, Mexico’s Televisa Univision will debut the animated movie Miraculous World New York – United Heroez, and in Brazil, a Miraculous marathon will highlight new content.

Angela Cortez, VP of Consumer Products, Latin America at ZAG, commented, “On August 8th, we will celebrate Miraculous fandom throughout Latin America with a multi-pronged promotion that extends from the screen to online and in-stores. We are excited by the enthusiastic response from our content and retail partners to make Miraculous Day 2022 a fun and memorable event for our millions of fans across the region and to raise more awareness for our unique brand.”