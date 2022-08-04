Starz Enters Development On ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’

Starz confirmed that development began on Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the prequel series will portray the love story between Jamie Fraser’s parents. Writer and showrunner Matthew B. Roberts serves as executive producer alongside Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore.

The Outlander series is based on book series by Diana Gabaldon, who serves as a consulting producer.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be available across Starz in Canada and Starzplay in Europe, Latin America, and Brazil.

Kathryn Busby, president of Original Programming at Starz, commented, “Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world. We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”