BBC Two Commissions Brook Lapping For ‘Afghanistan: Getting Out’

Brook Lapping, factual producer part of Zinc Media, will produce Afghanistan: Getting Out for BBC Two.

The two-part documentary will tell the behind-the-scenes story of how Western Allies tried to withdraw from Afghanistan, and culminates with the disastrous events of August 2021.

Afghanistan: Getting Out has been pre-sold to Histoire TV in France, VPRO in the Netherlands, SVT in Sweden, NRK in Norway, DR in Denmark, and YLE in Finland.

BBC Studios Distribution will oversee international distribution.

Greg Sanderson, executive producer at Brook Lapping, commented, “With access to all the key players, this film aims to unpick the West’s failings, which many think helped open the door to Russia and its invasion of Ukraine and a period of great uncertainty on the international stage. The scale and ambition of this film exemplifies what Brook Lapping does best and we are confident it will have just as much global impact as the other landmark films we have made.”