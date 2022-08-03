Paramount+ Launches On The Roku Channel With Premium Subscription

Roku announced that Paramount+ will roll out as a premium subscription option on the Roku Channel.

Roku users will be able to subscribe to the ad-supported essential or the ad-free premium plan from Paramount+. Premium subscribers will be able to access Paramount+ live content, including NFL programming on CBS and UEFA, as well as news programming from CBS News Network and local CBS stations. Paramount+ also showcases original series, movies, and a library of popular series.

Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer at Paramount Streaming, commented, “Paramount+ features an expansive breadth of content for the whole household, spanning original dramas, blockbuster movies, popular unscripted series, sports and news, all at a competitive price point. We are excited to expand our successful partnership with Roku and bring Paramount + to The Roku Channel.”