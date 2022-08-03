FilmRise Acquires Worldwide Rights To ‘A Christmas Karen’

FilmRise secured up the worldwide distribution rights to A Christmas Karen.

Directed by Jon Binkowski and Lisa Enos Smith, the holiday-themed comedy follows an entitled middle-aged woman named Karen who receives an “intervention” by unconventional spirits. She is then taken on a journey of self-awareness and self-reflection. The cast features up-and-comers Michele Simms, Meghan Colleen Moroney, Ashley Jones, and Rolin Alexis, among others.

FilmRise acquired worldwide distribution rights to A Christmas Karen for all media. The company will release the film in select theaters and TVoD and EST platforms in November across North America.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions for FilmRise, commented, “We look forward to sharing this clever, comedic twist on Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol with streaming audiences everywhere. This film represents the type of lighthearted, feel good, funny entertainment we are looking for as we approach the holiday season.”