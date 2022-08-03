Crime+Investigation Renews ‘Murdertown’ For S4

Crime+Investigation, part of the global portfolio of A+E Networks UK, recommissioned Murdertown for a fourth season.

Produced by Workerbee, the new season will be hosted by Silent Witness star Emilia Fox, who will visit towns and communities shaken by murder and tragedy. The series re-tells these shocking incidents from towns such as Rotherham, Reading, Glasgow, Peterborough, Cardiff and Swanley.

The fourth season of Murdertown will be available in early fall.

Dan Korn, VP Programming at A+E Networks® UK, said, “We’re delighted to welcome back Murdertown and so excited to see what Emilia Fox will bring as the new host. Having played Dr. Nikki Alexander for 18 years, Emilia and our team of expert contributors will provide a forensic view of 10 new cases from across the country. Murdertown is a unique show in that it takes a holistic look at the impact of horrific murders on the communities they occur in and embodies Crime+Investigation’s brand promise of ‘pursuing the truth’.”