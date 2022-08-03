BBC Studios To Be Honored At MIPCOM Cannes

RX France announced that BBC Studios will be honored at this year’s MIPCOM Cannes.

The British producer and distributor will receive the inaugural Studio of Distinction Award, which was created to commemorate a landmark achievement by a global studio or platform. BBC Studios will be presented with the award the week that the BBC reaches 100 years of public service broadcasting in the U.K. and 90 years of international broadcasting.

At MIPCOM, BBC Studios executives will offer keynote addresses, including sessions with BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell, BBC director-general Tim Davie, and BBC Studios’ Kids & Family managing director Cecilia Persson.

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior, said: “With the Studio of Distinction honour we are creating a moment to mark an organization’s extraordinary achievements to date whilst providing a global stage to share their future plans. Our first recipients could not be more timely or relevant given the extraordinary international impact and ongoing influence of this unique producer, broadcaster, and distributor. We warmly welcome BBC Studios to Cannes to what is shaping up to be a super-sized MIPCOM.”