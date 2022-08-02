SPORTEL Confirms Initial Speakers For Monaco Event

SPORTEL Monaco will bring together the international sports and media industry from October 24-26, 2022.

The event will host a variety of master classes and panels, including keynote sessions with LaLiga’s Javier Tebas and One Championship’s Chatri Sityodtong. The conference agenda will cover the latest trends in the industry, including OTT, streaming, and social media, private equity investment in sports leagues, NFTS, the Metaverse, and more.

Find more about SPORTEL Monaco speakers here.