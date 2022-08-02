Blink49 Studios Launches Unscripted Division

Blink49 Studios unveiled its new unscripted arm of the company.

Led by Toby Dormer as executive vice president and Allison Brough as vice president, the Unscripted Television division will develop a slate of non-fiction entertainment for Canadian and international markets. Based in Vancouver, the unscripted unit will oversee all aspects of the company’s unscripted business, from development and production to strategic initiatives.

John Morayniss, CEO of Blink49 Studios, commented, “We’re thrilled to be launching our unscripted division with Toby and Allison leading the charge. They are a formidable team with stellar reputations and an impressive track record of developing and producing a compelling and diverse slate of unscripted content for a global market. I can’t think of a better fit for us.”