FilmRise Acquires Digital Rights To ‘Cheaters’

FilmRise acquired digital distribution rights to all 21 seasons of Cheaters from Goldstein Pictures Corporation.

Cheaters follows people who think their significant other is cheating on them as they hire the “Cheaters Detective Agency” hidden camera crew to investigate their suspicions. The reality series is available to viewers on VH1 and Pluto TV, and FilmRise currently showcases the series on the FilmRise app as well as on The Roku Channel and FreeVee.

FilmRise secured a package containing more than 1,000 episodes to 21 seasons.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions, remarked, “There is no better drama than reality TV and no better guilty pleasure than the binge-worthy series Cheaters. As traditional television continues to migrate to streaming, so should this long-running fan favorite.”