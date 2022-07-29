Paramount’s Pamela Kaufman To Lead International Business

Paramount Global announced that Pamela Kaufman has been appointed to president and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences.

In her expanded role reporting to Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Paramount, Kaufman will lead the company’s international business and operations across six continents, including broadcast and cable networks, streaming, and studios. She will work closely with Paramount’s international leadership team and guide the continued rollout of Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Kaufman will maintain her responsibilities in overseeing consumer products and experiences organization.

Bakish stated, “Pam has been the strategic force behind growing and expanding some of the most iconic global franchises and properties in entertainment. She is a proven and trusted, visionary leader who has transformed our consumer products organization by driving innovation and operating as a global business. Pam is uniquely qualified to lead our international business as we expand and diversify our worldwide footprint and accelerate Paramount’s transformation to operating with a truly global approach.”