Kenn Viselman And More Start Climate Education Initiative

Producer Kenn Viselman announced a new climate education initiative.

The initiative aims to offer in-school age graded education for children 4-10 years old, including onscreen education and online educational materials for families and broad community outreach. Viselman launched a GoFundMe campaign to establish the climate education intiative in the U.S., with plans to reach around the world.

Viselman brought on Kids First!, a non-for-profit project of the Coalition for Quality Children’s Media, as a fiduciary. Viselman’s Itsy Bitsy Entertainment Company also made agreements with production partner Mondo TV Studios and Luigi Latini’s Meteo Experts. Viselman executive produces Mondo TV’s MeteoHeroes, a children’s series that empowers its audience with knowledge about climate change.

Viselman has also partnered with KVIE PBS, which will be the “presenting” station, and many other PBS stations to broadcast or stream MeteoHeroes in conjunction with an original series, Real Superheroes Don’t Wear Capes, which will be produced with Kids First!