Inter Medya Presents ‘Another Chance’

Inter Medya acquired the international distribution rights to Gelsin Hayat Bildigi Gibi.

Produced by BKM, the drama will go under the international title Another Chance. Starring Ertan Saban and Ozge Ozberk, among others, the drama series tells the story of Sadi Payasli, who leaves his dark past behind to become a high school geography teacher. His path crosses with five young people, who show him that everyone deserves a second chance.

Another Chance began airing on Show TV as of July 21, 2022.