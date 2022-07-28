Viaplay Group Picks Up ‘Crisis In Cocaine Valley’ From Quintus

Quintus Studios announced that Viaplay Group acquired Crisis in Cocaine Valley for multiple territories.

Produced by Maximus Films, the documentary film journeys to the forests of the Peruvian Andes, one of the largest production sites for cocaine, and the impact that COVID had on cocaine production.

Viaplay will deliver Crisis in Cocaine Valley on its Viaplay streaming service in the Netherlands, Poland, and the Nordic and Baltic territories.

Anouk van Dijk, managing director at Quintus Studios, commented, “We’re really excited to see a title that was in our Content Club line up in March this year will be delivered in multiple territories this summer. Crisis in Cocaine Valley is a truly international story and it’s great that this is being picked up by an international player like Viaplay.”