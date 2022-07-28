Starz Previews ‘The Serpent Queen’

Starz will premiere the new drama series The Serpent Queen on September 11, 2022.

Produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment, the historical drama offers a contemporary spin on the rise to power of Catherine de Medici, who is played by Samantha Morton. Catherine’s tale unfolds through flashbacks as she shares lessons with her new servant. The series is based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda.

Morton is joined by a cast that includes Sennia Nanua, Charles Dance, and Ludivine Sagnier.

The Serpent Queen will be available on Starz in the U.S. and Canada, and on Starzplay internationally.