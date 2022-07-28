History Hit Rolls Out On Prime Video Channels In U.K.

History Hit launched on Prime Video Channels in the U.K.

Founded by historian Dan Snow, the SVoD and content platform highlights a catalogue of popular shows including Endurance Rediscovered and Digging up the Dark Ages with Dan Snow.

Prime Video Channels customers will be able to subscribe for a monthly price to the History Hit channel. History Hit also has offerings on other web services and platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV.

James Carson, managing director at History Hit, commented, “Prime Video Channels is one of the most widely available streaming services on a Smart TV. It’s a huge step for History Hit to be part of the Prime Video Channels experience, as it will bring our growing content library of hundreds of history documentaries to millions of users in the UK. It’s part of our 2022 product strategy focus to drive distribution, as well as our mission of making history more accessible in the digital age, and I’m hoping we’ll see further similar launches during the second half of this year.”