Autentic Distribution Brings In Sales For Spring And Summer Slate

Autentic Distribution, the sales unit of Autentic, secured a slew of sales deals for its spring and summer slate.

Czech TV and Hungary’s MTVA picked up wildlife documentary White Winter – A Season on the Northern Alpine Rim. MTVA also secured Almighty and Poor – The Monks of Cluny.

In Poland, Canal+ nabbed the nature doc Wild Prairie Man.

Mediawan acquired crime science series Inside the Mind of a Con Artist (pictured) for French-speaking countries.

In the U.K., PBS America UK. Secured Europe’s Forgotten Dictatorships and The American Führer, and MHZ Choice USA signed for a package of 23 hours that includes At Our Neighbour’s Table.

Greece’s ERT acquired more than 50 hours of factual programming, including Empire Builders: Greece and Light and Glamour – The History of the French Riviera.

Additionally, in Europe, Germany’s N24 picked up China’s New Silkroad in Europe, and SRF obtained Apennine Mountains – The Wild Heart of Italy and Walking – A Cure for Body and Soul.

YLE in Finland scored The American Führer and Behind the Curtain – Vermeer Secret.

Portugal’s RTP inked a package of 26 hours that includes Wrecks and Wildlife Diaries Australia.

Mirjam Strasser, head of Sales & Acquisitions at Autentic, said, “We are proud to be able to offer again a vast variety of genres in our Spring & Summer Slate – from Current Affairs titles to History programming, from Nature & Wildlife productions to Travel documentaries and Science titles – and we are beyond happy to see our premium factual content travel around the world to different kinds of broadcasters and streaming services.”