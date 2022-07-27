SPI’s Film1 Unveils Revamped Streaming App

Film1, the Dutch premium movie services owned and operated by SPI, revamped their streaming app.

Film1 changed its OTT infrastructure to provide an enhanced user experience. New developments to the app include user interface improvements, easy operator integration, and availability on additional connected services such as Samsung and LG Smart TVs.

The Film1 app makes available Film1’s lineup of SVoD movies and four specialized linear channels. The app has already been integrated with leading operators in the Netherlands, including Ziggo, Canal Digitaal, Online.nl, and Tele2, among many others.

Haymi Behar, CMO and CDO at SPI International, commented, “We have recently migrated our Film1 app platform from the legacy provider to the new TV2Z platform that also hosts FilmBox+ and Dizi apps. With this migration, we aim to provide both the end-user and our operator partners with an appealing curation of content that is easier to access with a clean design that is more comfortable to navigate.”