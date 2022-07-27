Gusto TV Returns To Canada With Samsung TV Plus

Gusto TV made its return in Canada through a new partnership with Samsung TV Plus.

After a two-and-a-half-year absence, the food channel will be available to Canadians on free TV service pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs from 2016-2022.

With content available in English, Spanish, and Mandarin Chinese, Gusto TV is available across 40 platforms in 160 countries. Throughout the summer and fall, the channel will continue to roll out with streaming platform partners.

Gusto TV will be available in Canada with Samsung TV Plus as of July 27, 2022.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “We’re pumped that Gusto TV is coming home to the Canadian audiences that helped launch us back in 2013. We’ve been busy building Gusto TV into a global brand celebrating cultural diversity, family, and great food. It’s good to be home again!”