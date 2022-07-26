Alan Clements Takes Majority Share Of Two Rivers

Two Rivers Media announced a change in its ownership.

Company founder Alan Clements (pictured) became the majority shareholder following the Scottish investment bank Noble Grossart’s exit from the company.

Two Rivers Media creates factual, entertainment, and scripted programming for the Scottish, U.K., and international market. The indie has been commissioned for projects such as Monster: The Mystery of Loch Ness, Susan Hill’s A Ghost Story, and Killing Escobar, among others.

Noble Grossart supported Two Rivers since its beginning, and the investment bank mainly works with unlisted companies as a supportive and strategic participant. Two Rivers will continue to be backed by the Channel 4 Growth Fund.

Alan Clements, managing director at Two Rivers Media, commented, “I wish to thank Noble Grossart for the role their investment has played in the growth of Two Rives and the support and guidance they have given over the last three years.”