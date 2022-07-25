Up The Ladder: Chatterbox Media

Chatterbox Media brought on Rosie Taylor to serve as the new head of Production.

Taylor will oversee the slate of factual content and support the company operations. She will report to Ali Quirk, Chatterbox co-founder.

Prior to Chatterbox, Taylor held the role of head of Production Europe at VICE Media Group. Her production experience spans factual features, entertainment, live events, and more. She also previously served at BBC.

Ali Quirk, co-founder of Chatterbox Media, commented, “The head of Production role is crucial in enabling us to fulfill our ambitions, making sure we have everything in place to support both our creative process and our team, as we grow. Rosie is one of the most talented production leads in the U.K. and her approach puts people first in everything she does.”