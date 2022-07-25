Tubi Launches Gordon Ramsay FAST Channel

The new Gordon Ramsay FAST channel rolled out on Tubi.

The exclusive linear channel currently features episodes from Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef, and MasterChef Junior. Even more series will be available on Tubi beginning in September, including episodes from Ramsay’s Best Restaurant, Gordon’s Great Escape, and The F Word, among other series.

FilmRise distributes Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, and Banijay Rights oversees MasterChef. All3Media International licenses Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, Ramsay’s Best Restaurant, Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cookery Course, Gordon’s Great Escape, and The F Word.

Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, remarked, “Gordon Ramsay is a true icon and the most powerful person in the food space. Viewers clearly want more of Gordon Ramsay, so being able to have a dedicated FAST channel gives viewers more of what they want: all Gordon, all the time. Launching the Gordon Ramsay FAST Channel expands his presence in the AVOD space and complements the great work he does on FOX.”