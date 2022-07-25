‘Never Seen Again’ Returns For New Season On Paramount+

Paramount+ confirmed that a second season of Never Seen Again will return to the streaming platform.

Produced by Efran Films Canada for See It Now Studios, the original docuseries offers a deep dive into 10 cases in which individuals disappear with tantalizing clues or without a trace. The new season begins with a two-part story about high school senior Caleb Diehl, a hard-working student who fails to show up to school. The investigation reveals sinister secrets about a small town in Texas.

The second season also looks into the disappearances of Ashley Loring Heavy Runner, Heather Teague, Susan Osborne, Ali Gilmore, and others who vanished mysteriously.

Never Seen Again comes back with new episodes on July 26, 2022.