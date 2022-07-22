Viaplay Group Acquires Premier Sports

Viaplay Group agreed to acquire the U.K. sports streamer and channel operator Premier Sports.

Premier Sports operates its sports streaming service and channels across the U.K. The company holds the U.K. rights to UEFA national team, La Liga, Scottish Cup, and Scottish League Cup football, among others. The service currently boasts a total of 222,000 paying subscribers.

This latest acquisition boosts Viaplay Group’s presence in the U.K., ahead of Viaplay streaming service launch in the country. Premier Sports’ portfolio of sports rights will complement and create synergies with Viaplay.

Anders Jensen, president and CEO of Viaplay Group, stated, “This acquisition will put Viaplay firmly on the UK map and accelerate our development in this key market. Premier Sports has a loyal and expanding subscriber base, well-established distribution agreements and production capabilities, and a great sports portfolio that complements our own. There is also a big opportunity to make Viaplay’s wider offering, including our award-winning Viaplay Originals, available to Premier Sports’ subscribers.”