Theodore Witcher To Direct ‘Demascus’

AMC Networks confirmed that writer-director Theodore Witcher will return to direct two episodes of Demascus.

From AMC Studios, the half-hour series portrays the title character as he goes on a journey of self-discovery by using new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his life. Okieriete Onaodowan stars in the lead role as Demascus, and he is joined by a cast that includes Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt, and Shakira Ja’nai Paye, among others.

Witcher’s recent projects in development include This World of Ours, which sold to Amazon Studios.

Witcher commented, “Now that people who look like me have more opportunity to create much richer tapestries, I thought it was a good time to return to the director’s chair. As a writer-producer already working on Demascus, it gave me a unique, participatory glimpse into its creative narrative and when they asked me if I wanted to direct, I knew that creatively, it was something that I wanted to do.”