Seven.One Entertainment Group Secures ‘Estonia’

Seven.One Entertainment Group entered a collaboration with Beta Film for the Finnish series Estonia.

Produced by Fisher King, the drama series portrays the sinking of the MS Estonia that took the lives of over 850 people. The series is based on the real-life investigation following the events of that fateful night. The series stars Katia Winter, Jussi Nikkilä, peter Andersson, and Arndt Schwering-Sohnrey, among others.

Seven.One picked up the rights to the series for German-speaking territories.

Henrik Pabst, chief content officer of Seven.One Entertainment Group, commented, “The sinking of the MS Estonia is one of the great unsolved tragedies of recent times and thus offers plenty of room for conspiracy theories. This is gripping material that moves anyone who comes across it. Director Måns Månsson tells the story through powerful images from the perspective of survivors, journalists, and investigators. Having already had a veritable hit on ProSieben and Joyn with Månsson’s series Chernobyl, I’m delighted that we can also present his new project Estonia to our viewers and users on our platforms.”

Photo courtesy Fisher King